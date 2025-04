Letterkenny Rovers claimed the Old Orchard Saturday Division Two title on Saturday afternoon thanks to a 6-1 win over Gweedore Celtic.

Jordan Nugent gave Rovers the lead on 11 minutes before Gweedore levelled the tie from the penalty spot.

Connor O’Donnell fired the visitors ahead once again after coming off the bench before Bj Banda made it 3-1.

Artem Tymoschenko netted before two more Banda goals sealed his hattrick and the title for Rovers.