Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Darren McGeever & Sean Coll react to Glenea’s title win: “I wouldn’t want to do it with any other club”

Gleann Atha Aontaithe

Glenea United captain Darren McGeever was on the score-sheet as his side won the Temple Domestic Appliances Division 1 title by beating Castlefinn Celtic this afternoon.

McGeever got his head on a corner early on to settle the nerves, with Sean Curran netting a second to put the home side in control at Glasherchoo.

10-man Castlefinn got one back in the second half but Glenea ran out worthy 2-1 winners to claim the title ahead of Donegal Town and Lagan Harps.

After the game, Highland’s Chris Ashmore spoke to captain and goal-scorer McGeever who said he wouldn’t want to do it with any other club…

 

Chris also spoke to title-winning manager Sean Coll after today’s game…

 

Glenea goal-scorer and captain Darren McGeever
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda
News, Top Stories

Man being treated for serious injuries following Kilcar workplace accident

13 April 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man injured in serious Derry assault

13 April 2025
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drivers aged 17-23 considered responsible for over a fifth of all fatal or serious collisions in Northern Ireland in 2023

13 April 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says housing remains a key issue for the Government

13 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

garda
News, Top Stories

Man being treated for serious injuries following Kilcar workplace accident

13 April 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man injured in serious Derry assault

13 April 2025
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drivers aged 17-23 considered responsible for over a fifth of all fatal or serious collisions in Northern Ireland in 2023

13 April 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says housing remains a key issue for the Government

13 April 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two arrested after suspected Class B drugs seized from Strabane property

13 April 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man and woman charged with drug-related offences in Derry

13 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube