Darren McGeever & Sean Coll react to Glenea’s title win: “I wouldn’t want to do it with any other club”

Glenea United captain Darren McGeever was on the score-sheet as his side won the Temple Domestic Appliances Division 1 title by beating Castlefinn Celtic this afternoon.

McGeever got his head on a corner early on to settle the nerves, with Sean Curran netting a second to put the home side in control at Glasherchoo.

10-man Castlefinn got one back in the second half but Glenea ran out worthy 2-1 winners to claim the title ahead of Donegal Town and Lagan Harps.

After the game, Highland’s Chris Ashmore spoke to captain and goal-scorer McGeever who said he wouldn’t want to do it with any other club…

Chris also spoke to title-winning manager Sean Coll after today’s game…