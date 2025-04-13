Glenea United win Division 1 title in Glasherchoo

Gleann Atha Aontaithe have been crowned Temple Domestic Appliance Division 1 Champions after a 2-1 win over Castlefinn Celtic in Glasherchoo this afternoon.

Coming into the contest, Glenea knew a win over the visitors would be enough to win the title, with Donegal Town and Lagan Harps ready to pounce on any slip ups.

First half goals from captain Darren McGeever and Sean Curran had the home side 2-0 up at the break and seemingly cruising to a comfortable win after Jordan McKinney saw red for Castlefinn.

The away side made a fist of it in the second half, however, as Daithi Gordon pulled one back on 58 minutes.

Glenea held on to claim the league title and clinch promotion to the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division next season.

Chris Ashmore reported live from Glasherchoo at full time for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…

Donegal Town have also been promoted after their 3-1 win over Ballybofey United, while Lagan Harps, who beat Gweedore United 7-0 today, will be forced to win a promotion play-off if they are to join the top division next season.