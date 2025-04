Dylan Browne-McMonagle had a great afternoon at the Curragh yesterday.

Firstly in the 13:15 race, the Letterkenny jockey was in the winners circle as he rode “Green Sense” to victory at 5/2 for trainer Joseph Patrick O’Brien.

Then, in the 16:35 outing, Browne-McMonagle was on board “Galen”, also for JR O’Brien.

A double on those two horses to win would have landed 24/1.