Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Junior British Rally Championship: Super win for Joe Kelly and James McBrearty at Carlisle Stages Rally

There was a new Junior British Rally Championship winner over the weekend with Mountcharles native Joe Kelly landing a sensational win in the Carlisle Stages Rally against tough competition yesterday.

The Donegal driver won every single stage of the rally in his Peugeot 208 Rally4.

Kelly and stand-in co-pilot James McBrearty were in fantastic form as they built up a lead over Kyle McBride and Darren Mullen in their similar machine.

The pair ending up winning by 45.8 seconds as they kept a steady pace throughout the day.

It makes up for the disappointment of the West Cork Rally a short while back where they bailed out after getting into trouble on the 15th stage.

Next up for Kelly is a trip to Killarney in 3 weeks time as the 2025 International Rally of the Lakes will take place over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The Mountcharles man joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Sunday Sport this afternoon and was delighted with the win…

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda
News, Top Stories

Man being treated for serious injuries following Kilcar workplace accident

13 April 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man injured in serious Derry assault

13 April 2025
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drivers aged 17-23 considered responsible for over a fifth of all fatal or serious collisions in Northern Ireland in 2023

13 April 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says housing remains a key issue for the Government

13 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

garda
News, Top Stories

Man being treated for serious injuries following Kilcar workplace accident

13 April 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man injured in serious Derry assault

13 April 2025
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drivers aged 17-23 considered responsible for over a fifth of all fatal or serious collisions in Northern Ireland in 2023

13 April 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says housing remains a key issue for the Government

13 April 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two arrested after suspected Class B drugs seized from Strabane property

13 April 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man and woman charged with drug-related offences in Derry

13 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube