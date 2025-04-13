Junior British Rally Championship: Super win for Joe Kelly and James McBrearty at Carlisle Stages Rally

There was a new Junior British Rally Championship winner over the weekend with Mountcharles native Joe Kelly landing a sensational win in the Carlisle Stages Rally against tough competition yesterday.

The Donegal driver won every single stage of the rally in his Peugeot 208 Rally4.

Kelly and stand-in co-pilot James McBrearty were in fantastic form as they built up a lead over Kyle McBride and Darren Mullen in their similar machine.

The pair ending up winning by 45.8 seconds as they kept a steady pace throughout the day.

It makes up for the disappointment of the West Cork Rally a short while back where they bailed out after getting into trouble on the 15th stage.

Next up for Kelly is a trip to Killarney in 3 weeks time as the 2025 International Rally of the Lakes will take place over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The Mountcharles man joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Sunday Sport this afternoon and was delighted with the win…