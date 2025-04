Tyrone booked their place in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals with a 1-24 to 0-20 win over Cavan in Omagh this evening.

It took a Conn Kilpatrick goal a few minutes from time to finally see off a defiant Breffni outfit who would not go away easily despite being 10 points down at half time.

Tyrone boss Malachy O’Rourke spoke to Francis Mooney at full time and said he was “glad to see it out”…

The Red Hand county will face Armagh in the semi-finals.