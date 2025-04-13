Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Two arrested after suspected Class B drugs seized from Strabane property

Police have made two arrests after a quantity of suspected Class B drugs were seized from a property in Strabane.

Officers conducted the search at a house in the town yesterday evening.

A quantity of Class B drugs, namely cannabis, were removed from the property, as well as a mobile phone and other drugs-related paraphernalia.

Two men, aged 22 and 35, were arrested at the scene on a number of drugs-related offences including possession of a Class B controlled drug.

The 22-year-old man has since been released on police bail following questioning to allow for further enquiries.

Meanwhile, the second man remains in custody at this time.

The PSNI say they continue to be relentless in their commitment to tackle the illegal supply of drugs and pursue those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

Anyone who may have information about drug related activity in their community is asked to contact Police on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

