Tyrone defeated Cavan 1-24 to 0-20 in this afternoon’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final clash at O’Neills Healy Park.

The result means the Red Hand county will play All-Ireland Champions Armagh in the Ulster Semi-Final after Kieran McGeeney’s side defeated Antrim 1-34 to 1-23 yesterday.

Francis Mooney reported live from Omagh at full time for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…