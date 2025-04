The President of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors says the group has serious concerns about the effectiveness of the new garda operating model, particularly in terms of its impact on predominantly rural divisions such as Donegal.

The AGSI annual conference is taking place at the moment in Killarney.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Declan Higgins said the new model needs to be reviewed, and his members must play a major part in that review…..