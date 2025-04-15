Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Apprentices can ‘Earn and Learn’ their way to a degree

Future insurance practitioners are being called on to participate in the Earn & Learn 2025 program.

The Insurance Practitioner Apprenticeship celebrates its 10-year anniversary following a record number of apprentices at 130 in 2024.

The program allows applicants to study and obtain a level 8 BA Honourary Degree while working within the industry.

CEO of Institute of Insurance Ireland Dermot Murray spoke to Donna-Marie Doherty.

He says that the program is open to all ages and that the overwhelming number of first-class honours graduates shows the success of the initiative:

 

James Rogers is a Client Success Manager with Forward Emphasis in Malin.

They currently mentor four apprentices:

 

To find out more visit: https://earnandlearn.ie/

