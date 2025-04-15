Cross border approach proposed in bid to secure funding for Buncrana Leisure Centre

An Inishowen Councillor believes a cross border approach could get the Buncrana Leisure Centre over the line.

There have been many false dawns in terms of getting the amenity back up and running.

Councillor Joy Beard however, has proposed a joint funding application be submitted to the Shared Island Fund by Donegal County Council and the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in a bid to secure funding for leisure centres in Buncrana and Coleraine.

She believes it would strengthen the case for Buncrana Leisure Centre: