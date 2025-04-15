DFA thanks fire crews who battled gorse fires across Donegal last week

The Donegal Firefighters Association has thanked all fire service personnel who battled the multiple gorse and forest fires that took hold across the county during the recent spell of dry weather.

In a statement, the DFA praised the crew who worked tirelessly through smoke, heat, and exhaustion to protect people, homes, and the environment as fires raged in Kerrykeel, Knockalla, Barnesmore, Ballybofey, and Stranorlar.

The group says the courage and resilience of the fire service was nothing short of heroic.

Five units from across Donegal responded to last week’s fires while aerial support was provided by helicopters.