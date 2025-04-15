‘Token gestures’ won’t be enough to resolve Garda retention issues – AGSI

‘Token gestures’ won’t be enough to resolve retention issues in An Garda Siochana – according to middle-ranking officers.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors has been holding its two-day conference in Killarney this week, which was addressed by Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan yesterday.

The AGSI says 109 Gardai have resigned or retired so far this year – including 30 of its own members.

Deputy General Secretary Kevin Bolger, says health insurance or gym memberships should be considered to help retain Gardai: