Works officially recommence on social housing site in Gweedore

Works have officially recommenced on site today at a social housing development in Gweedore.

Serious concerns were recently raised after an apparent halt in works at the site of the former Ard Scoil Mhuire.

It’s been confirmed that the contractor is back on site today with works to deliver 29 social houses which includes a number of independent living units progressing.

Meanwhile, 7 social housing units in Annagry are due to be completed by April 22nd.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says efforts will continue to ensure the independent living unit in Gweedore is delivered in tandem with the social homes: