Donegal have beaten Monaghan by two points in Round 1 of the Ulster Minor Football Championship at O’Donnell Park this afternoon.

Barry Ward’s side led 1-06 to 1-04 at the break after recovering well from conceding a goal inside the first minute of the game.

In what was a wet and windy O’Donnell Park, Donegal ran out 3-10 to 3-08 winners.

After the game, manager Ward spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore and was relieved to have come away with the win in difficult conditions…