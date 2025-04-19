Devine & O’Sullivan win Circuit Of Ireland Rally

Reigning Donegal International Rally Champions Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan have won the Circuit Of Ireland Rally in Dungannon as long-term leaders Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin ran into difficulty in the latter stages and dropped down the pecking order.

Driving a Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2, Devine and O’Sullivan finished 1:24.9 ahead of Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy who finished in 2nd spot in their Ford Fiesta Rally 2.

Donegal man Declan Boyle had a fantastic rally alongside Patrick Walsh – the pair ended the two-day event in 3rd spot overall, also in a Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2.

Other Donegal drivers David Kelly and Michael Boyle, who is Declan’s son, finished in 4th and 6th spot respectively.

Cronin, who had lead from the start of the rally before getting into trouble and is the Irish Tarmac Champion from last year, dropped down to 8th.

Here’s the overall top 10…