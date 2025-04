Jon-Jo Doherty was the winner of the Ballyliffen Coastal Challenge today, with the Finn Valley AC man coming through the 10-miler in 55:10.

Diarmait Keogh, also of Finn Valley, came second in 58:36, with Declan Donaghey finishing third.

Across the Atlantic, Oisin Gallen set a new Donegal Road Record in the Boston 5K.

With the latest, here’s Highland’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle…