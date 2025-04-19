Motorists advised of possible traffic disruption in Derry due to planned parades

Motorists are being advised of possible traffic disruption in Derry tomorrow due to a number of planned parades.

The first one will leave Cromore Gardens at 1pm, towards Linsfort Drive, Iniscarn Road, Eastway Road, Elmwood Terrace to Westland Street.

Meanwhile, at 2pm, a parade will leave from Lecky Road towards Westland Street, Elmwood Terrace, Eastway Road, Iniscarn Crescent and into the City Cemetery. The return route is from 5pm, from the City Cemetery, Iniscarn Crescent, Iniscarn Road, Linsfort Drive to Central Drive.

Police are urging motorists to allow extra time for their journey or to seek an alternative route.