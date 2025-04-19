Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“We only have ourselves to blame” – Mickey McCann & Luke White react to Donegal Hurlers’ defeat to Wicklow

 

Donegal goalkeeper Luke White

The Donegal Senior Hurlers have now lost their opening two games of the Christy Ring Cup after a narrow one-point defeat to Wicklow in Letterkenny this afternoon.

Following on from last week’s defeat to Derry, Mickey McCann’s side went down 1-11 to 1-10 in blustery conditions at O’Donnell Park.

The result leaves Donegal needing to win their last three games to have a chance to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Today’s contest was decided by a controversial point which was given to Wicklow towards the end of the game, but manager McCann told Highland’s Chris Ashmore “we only have ourselves to blame”…

 

Donegal goalkeeper Luke White also spoke to Chris after the match and said “it looked wide from where I was”…

 

 

traffic lights - different focus
News

Traffic delays expected at Buncrana Hearts Final League Match tomorrow

19 April 2025
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio

Motorists being urged to slow down and use lights in heavy rain this weekend

19 April 2025
dungannon-court-house-4
News, Top Stories

Donegal-based priest appears in court, charged with alleged ‘attempted sexual communication with a child’

19 April 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Fermanagh Police appealing for information following Lisnaskea collision

19 April 2025
Advertisement

