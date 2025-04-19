“We only have ourselves to blame” – Mickey McCann & Luke White react to Donegal Hurlers’ defeat to Wicklow

The Donegal Senior Hurlers have now lost their opening two games of the Christy Ring Cup after a narrow one-point defeat to Wicklow in Letterkenny this afternoon.

Following on from last week’s defeat to Derry, Mickey McCann’s side went down 1-11 to 1-10 in blustery conditions at O’Donnell Park.

The result leaves Donegal needing to win their last three games to have a chance to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Today’s contest was decided by a controversial point which was given to Wicklow towards the end of the game, but manager McCann told Highland’s Chris Ashmore “we only have ourselves to blame”…

Donegal goalkeeper Luke White also spoke to Chris after the match and said “it looked wide from where I was”…