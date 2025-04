This week’s DL Debate broadcasts live from St. Tiernach’s Park in Clones after Donegal’s two-point win over Monaghan in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter Final.

Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne are joined by Donegal selector Colm McFadden, Cahir O’Kane of the Irish News and former Monaghan player Dessie Mone…