Derry have bowed out of this year’s Ulster U20 Championship at the semi-final stage as they lost out 3-12 to 0-19 to Tyrone at Owenbeg this evening.

After leading by a point at the break, The Oakleafers conceded three second-half goals and gave Tyrone the impetus to progress to face Donegal in next week’s final.

Speaking to Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life, Derry boss Damien McErlain said “we caused a lot of the problems by ourselves”…