Derry City are up to sixth in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division table and are just three points off the leaders Drogheda Utd.

A brace from Danny Mullen, plus a goal from Gavin Whyte, earned a 3-0 win over bottom side Sligo Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Tuesday night.

Derry boss Tiernan Lynch says they have to continue to build on their recent good performances…