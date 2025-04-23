Donegal GAA opposed to Ulster Final being held at Croke Park

Donegal GAA are opposed to the idea of moving the Ulster Senior Football Championship Final to Croke Park.

It has been rumoured in the past number of days that should Donegal and Armagh make the decider it may be switched to GAA Headquarters rather than the traditional St. Tiernach’s Park in Clones.

The clubs of the county met this week and decided that they will be informing Ulster GAA of their intention to oppose any decision to move the Ulster Final to Croke Park should Donegal make it that far in the competition.

It also looks likely that the provincial decider will be held on Saturday the 10th of May rather than Sunday the 11th, no matter the venue or who the participating teams are, as a double-header with the Ulster Senior Ladies Football Final is on the cards.