Donegal records lowest gross and net household income in Ireland in 2022

The Central Statistics Office has released its Geographical Profiles of Income in Ireland for 2022.

Donegal ranked as the county with the lowest mean gross household income at €54,259 and the lowest take-home pay at €45,840.

Letterkenny had the highest net income in Donegal at €50,092, followed by Donegal Town at €44,415.

Ballybofey-Stranorlar ranked third in the county with €43,463 as take-home pay there.

Buncrana was next on the list with €41,554, closely followed by Bundoran at €41,473.

Ballyshannon and Convoy recorded an average net income of €40,933 and €40,478.

The towns with the lowest figures were Carndonagh and Lifford, with €38,857 and €35,834 respectively.

Lifford represented the lowest mean net income of the towns surveyed across Ireland.

Carndonagh ranked 5th and Convoy came in 8th, while the 11th, 12th and 13th positions were occupied by Ballyshannon, Bundoran and Buncrana.











