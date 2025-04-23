Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal records lowest gross and net household income in Ireland in 2022

The Central Statistics Office has released its Geographical Profiles of Income in Ireland for 2022.
Donegal ranked as the county with the lowest mean gross household income at €54,259 and the lowest take-home pay at €45,840.
Letterkenny had the highest net income in Donegal at €50,092, followed by Donegal Town at €44,415.
Ballybofey-Stranorlar ranked third in the county with €43,463 as take-home pay there.
Buncrana was next on the list with €41,554, closely followed by Bundoran at €41,473.
Ballyshannon and Convoy recorded an average net income of €40,933 and €40,478.
The towns with the lowest figures were Carndonagh and Lifford, with €38,857 and €35,834 respectively.
Lifford represented the lowest mean net income of the towns surveyed across Ireland.
Carndonagh ranked 5th and Convoy came in 8th, while the 11th, 12th and 13th positions were occupied by Ballyshannon, Bundoran and Buncrana.




Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, April 23rd

23 April 2025
luh123
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cancer campaigner and Donegal TDs meet with management at LUH

23 April 2025
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Overnight water conservation measures announced for Lifford, Raphoe and Convoy

23 April 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man due in court following Derry parade

23 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, April 23rd

23 April 2025
luh123
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cancer campaigner and Donegal TDs meet with management at LUH

23 April 2025
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Overnight water conservation measures announced for Lifford, Raphoe and Convoy

23 April 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man due in court following Derry parade

23 April 2025
IFA logo
News

Webinar for farmers on Fair Deal scheme to be held next week

23 April 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube