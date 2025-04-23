Donegal U20s power into Ulster Final with comfortable win over Cavan

Donegal have eased past Cavan by 4-19 to 2-07 in the Ulster U20 Football Championship Semi-Final at MacCumhaill Park this evening.

First half goals from Conor McCahill, Seanan Carr and Cian McMenamin paved the way for a comfortable evening’s work for Gary Boyle’s youngsters.

Dylan Mulholland also hit the net near the end of the game to add some more gloss to the score-line.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne were live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

Donegal will now face Tyrone in the provincial decider next Wednesday evening.