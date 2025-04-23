Donegal U20s reach Ulster Final: Gary Boyle, Seanan Carr & Sean Martin reaction

Donegal have reached the Ulster U20 Final after cruising past Cavan on a score line of 4-19 to 2-07 at MacCumhaill Park this evening.

Gary Boyle’s side will now face Tyrone in the provincial decider next Wednesday evening in Owenbeg.

The All-Ireland U20 Champions defeated Derry 3-12 to 0-19 in tonight’s other semi-final.

After the game, Donegal boss Boyle spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly and was already looking forward to next week’s showdown with the Red Hand County…

Sharpshooter Seanan Carr and captain Sean Martin also gave their thoughts to Oisin at full time in Ballybofey…