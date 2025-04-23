Peadar Mogan named GAA.ie Footballer Of The Week

Donegal’s Peadar Mogan has been named the GAA.ie Footballer Of The Week.

The St. Nauls clubman was influential in the 0-23 to 0-21 win over Monaghan in the Ulster Quarter Final on Sunday as he did his defensive duties with typical tenacity and also bombed forward to score four fine points.

Mogan received 5,527 votes which put him ahead of Kerry’s David Clifford (4,951) and Galway’s Rob Finnerty (3,569).

Five Donegal players were named on the Team Of The Week with Mogan, Shaun Patton, Finnbarr Roarty, Michael Langan and Ciaran Thompson all making the cut after fine performances against The Farney County.