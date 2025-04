Tyrone have defeated Derry 3-12 to 0-19 in the Ulster U20 Football Championship Semi-Final this evening.

The result sets up a mouth-watering clash between the reigning All-Ireland U20 Champions and Donegal in the Ulster Final next Wednesday evening.

Michael McMullan was in Owenbeg for Highland Radio Sport…

Afterwards, Michael caught up with Tyrone manager Paul Devlin who said “it was a fantastic game of football”…

Meanwhile, Donegal were 4-19 to 2-07 winners over Cavan in the other semi-final.