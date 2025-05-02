Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Decreases recorded on live registers across all Donegal social welfare offices last month

There has been a 10% decrease in names on the live register in Donegal last month when compared to April 2024.

There were 8,469 signing on across all social welfare offices in Donegal in April last year, this fell to 7,599.

Decreases in the number of people signing on were recorded in each of the social welfare offices across the county.

The largest was seen in Killybegs, which dropped by 24% from 504 to 381.

This was followed by Dungloe, where the number of people on the live register fell from 968 to 822 by 15% in the last year.

Letterkenny declined by 12% from 2,415 to 2,132 and Ballyshannon lowered by 9% to 879 from 971.

The Buncrana and Donegal social welfare offices both recorded a fall of 8% from 1,538 to 1,412 and 534 to 488, respectively.

Finally, Dunfanaghy saw a reduction of 6% to 484 from 517 and Ballybofey saw a fall of just 2% accounting for a marginal decrease of 19 people to 1,001.


