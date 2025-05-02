Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Derry boss Tiernan Lynch: “I couldn’t be more proud of the players”

Derry City Manager Tiernan Lynch

It was a good night for Derry City as they got the better of reigning Premier Division champions Shelbourne at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

The game finished 2-0 after first-half strikes from Michael Duffy and Liam Boyce put the home side firmly in control of the contest.

Derry now face into another tough home fixture with new league-leaders St. Patricks Athletic coming to town on Monday evening.

After the game, Candy Stripes boss Tiernan Lynch spoke to the assembled media and said he was proud of the players for bouncing back after a disappointing defeat to Waterford last week…

 

Derry goal-scorer Liam Boyce spoke to Martin Holmes after tonight’s win.

“I think we stood up to the task tonight” said Boyce…

 

Carl Winchester was delighted with the reaction from the Waterford game and says tonight’s result will give the side confidence going forward…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

kitchen tap
News

Water mains repair works in Ballyshannon to take place until midnight

2 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 2nd

2 May 2025
Mairead_Mcguinness
News, Top Stories

Mairead McGuinness tipped as next President of Ireland by Leinster House insiders

2 May 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Burst water main repairs causing disruptions in Donegal Town

2 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

kitchen tap
News

Water mains repair works in Ballyshannon to take place until midnight

2 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 2nd

2 May 2025
Mairead_Mcguinness
News, Top Stories

Mairead McGuinness tipped as next President of Ireland by Leinster House insiders

2 May 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Burst water main repairs causing disruptions in Donegal Town

2 May 2025
Sean Brown
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ruling orders UK Government to hold public inquiry into the 1997 murder of GAA official Sean Brown

2 May 2025
nowdoc_donegal
Top Stories, News

Public urged to be aware of all care options ahead of bank holiday weekend

2 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube