Derry boss Tiernan Lynch: “I couldn’t be more proud of the players”

It was a good night for Derry City as they got the better of reigning Premier Division champions Shelbourne at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

The game finished 2-0 after first-half strikes from Michael Duffy and Liam Boyce put the home side firmly in control of the contest.

Derry now face into another tough home fixture with new league-leaders St. Patricks Athletic coming to town on Monday evening.

After the game, Candy Stripes boss Tiernan Lynch spoke to the assembled media and said he was proud of the players for bouncing back after a disappointing defeat to Waterford last week…

Derry goal-scorer Liam Boyce spoke to Martin Holmes after tonight’s win.

“I think we stood up to the task tonight” said Boyce…

Carl Winchester was delighted with the reaction from the Waterford game and says tonight’s result will give the side confidence going forward…