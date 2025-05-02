Donegal Diabetes Group had a ‘positive’ meeting with Health Minister

The Chairperson of the Donegal Diabetes Group says he felt he had a positive meeting with the Health Minister yesterday afternoon.

Paul Gillespie says that due to the poor provisions of type 1 diabetes care in the county, many people with the disorder end up in the hospital from complications.

There have been persistent issues in filling two endocrinologists’ positions in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Mr. Gillespie says he feels that Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeil took on board his concerns: