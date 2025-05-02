Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Finn Harps beaten by Treaty United at Finn Park

Photo Stephen Doherty.

Finn Harps have been beaten 2-0 by Treaty United in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

The away side took the lead on 6 minutes through Robbie Lynch and added the insurance on 88 minutes thanks to a fantastic effort from Mark Byrne.

The result leaves Harps in 7th spot in the league, four points off the play-off positions.

Diarmuid Doherty was live as the clock ticked towards full time for Highland Radio Sport…

 

In other First Division results, leaders Dundalk were held to a scoreless draw in Athlone, Cobh defeated Bray 2-1 and Kerry claimed a valuable 1-0 away win at UCD to move off bottom spot.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

kitchen tap
News

Water mains repair works in Ballyshannon to take place until midnight

2 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 2nd

2 May 2025
Mairead_Mcguinness
News, Top Stories

Mairead McGuinness tipped as next President of Ireland by Leinster House insiders

2 May 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Burst water main repairs causing disruptions in Donegal Town

2 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

kitchen tap
News

Water mains repair works in Ballyshannon to take place until midnight

2 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 2nd

2 May 2025
Mairead_Mcguinness
News, Top Stories

Mairead McGuinness tipped as next President of Ireland by Leinster House insiders

2 May 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Burst water main repairs causing disruptions in Donegal Town

2 May 2025
Sean Brown
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ruling orders UK Government to hold public inquiry into the 1997 murder of GAA official Sean Brown

2 May 2025
nowdoc_donegal
Top Stories, News

Public urged to be aware of all care options ahead of bank holiday weekend

2 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube