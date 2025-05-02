Finn Harps beaten by Treaty United at Finn Park

Finn Harps have been beaten 2-0 by Treaty United in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

The away side took the lead on 6 minutes through Robbie Lynch and added the insurance on 88 minutes thanks to a fantastic effort from Mark Byrne.

The result leaves Harps in 7th spot in the league, four points off the play-off positions.

Diarmuid Doherty was live as the clock ticked towards full time for Highland Radio Sport…

In other First Division results, leaders Dundalk were held to a scoreless draw in Athlone, Cobh defeated Bray 2-1 and Kerry claimed a valuable 1-0 away win at UCD to move off bottom spot.