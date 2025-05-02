First-half strikes do the damage as Derry City defeat Shels

Derry City have beaten Shelbourne 2-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

First-half goals from Michael Duffy and Liam Boyce were enough to give the Candy Stripes a valuable three points.

Martin Holmes has the full time report from the Brandywell…

In other results, St. Pat’s have gone top thanks to a 2-0 home win over Galway United, previous leaders Drogheda drew 2-2 in Sligo, Waterford defeated Bohs 2-1 in the capital and Cork played out a 1-1 draw with Shamrock Rovers.

Derry City, who are in fifth spot after the evening’s games, will play new league-leaders St. Pats at home on Monday evening.