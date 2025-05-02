Mairead McGuinness tipped as next President of Ireland by Leinster House insiders

Mairead McGuinness has been tipped by Leinster House insiders to be the next President of Ireland.

The former European Commissioner is seen as a strong contender to secure the nomination to run for Fine Gael.

This survey of TDs, Senators, advisors and journalists who work in Leinster House has seen Mairead McGuinness installed as the favourite for the Aras at 23% support.

Singer and senator Frances Black was next with 10% and Independent Galway TD Catherine Connolly had the backing of 8 per cent of respondents – as did Senator Michael McDowell.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, MEP Cynthia ni Mhurchu, former Minister Heather Humphreys and GAA boss Jarlath Burns all received 5 per cent of the vote.

Almost one in five respondents though said they didn’t know or had no clue who will be the next President.

Separately Fine Gael TD Barry Ward was voted most likely to be a Government Minister in the future.

While another question asked what TD – other than current party leaders – was most likely to be Taoiseach someday.

Fine Gael’s Jennifer Carroll MacNeill came out on top with 35 per cent of the vote – followed by Fianna Fáil’s Jack Chambers on 20%