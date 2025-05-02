McGettigan the latest young Donegal jockey to burst onto the horse-racing scene

Horse-racing in the county has been on an upward curve in recent years, with Donegal now having seven jockeys that are racing at home here in Ireland, in the UK and in Australia.

The latest young man in the apprentice ranks is Ballyare native Patrick McGettigan, who rides under trainer Johnny Murtagh in Kildare.

Patrick rode in the world famous Ribot Cup in Italy earlier this year and has had 80/1 and 50/1 winners in the past few weeks in Dundalk.

The young up-and-coming jockey spent time at home in Donegal this week and spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly about his recent success…