Ruling orders UK Government to hold public inquiry into the 1997 murder of GAA official Sean Brown

Belfast’s Court of Appeal’s affirmed a ruling – ordering the UK Government to hold a public inquiry into the 1997 murder of GAA official Sean Brown, who was abducted and murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in County Derry.

The Secretary of State’s already sought protective leave, should the case end up in the UK’s highest court.

He’d also asked for more time to consider the judgement – which found the British government’s acted unlawfully in failing to order an inquiry.

Mr. Brown’s daughter Claire Loughran made this appeal outside court: