“Talking Soccer” with Anthony Gorman – League Of Ireland Preview

Anthony Gorman

There’s another full round of fixtures in both of the SSE Airtricity Leagues tonight (Friday).

In the First Division, Finn Harps will look to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat in Cobh last time out.

Kevin McHugh’s side face Treaty United at Finn Park knowing a win would see them leap-frog the Limerick outfit in the league standings.

Derry City are in Premier Division action once again and will be hoping to get back to winning ways with a result at home to champions Shelbourne.

It’s a double weekend of home fixtures for the Candy Stripes as they also host St. Patrick’s Athletic on Monday night.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly was joined by former Harps manager Anthony Gorman to look ahead to the weekend’s games…

Top Stories

irish-water-workers (1)
News

Burst water main repairs causing disruptions in Donegal Town

2 May 2025
Sean Brown
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ruling orders UK Government to hold public inquiry into the 1997 murder of GAA official Sean Brown

2 May 2025
nowdoc_donegal
Top Stories, News

Public urged to be aware of all care options ahead of bank holiday weekend

2 May 2025
social welfare letterkenny
Top Stories, News

Decreases recorded on live registers across all Donegal social welfare offices last month

2 May 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

