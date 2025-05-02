“Talking Soccer” with Anthony Gorman – League Of Ireland Preview

There’s another full round of fixtures in both of the SSE Airtricity Leagues tonight (Friday).

In the First Division, Finn Harps will look to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat in Cobh last time out.

Kevin McHugh’s side face Treaty United at Finn Park knowing a win would see them leap-frog the Limerick outfit in the league standings.

Derry City are in Premier Division action once again and will be hoping to get back to winning ways with a result at home to champions Shelbourne.

It’s a double weekend of home fixtures for the Candy Stripes as they also host St. Patrick’s Athletic on Monday night.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly was joined by former Harps manager Anthony Gorman to look ahead to the weekend’s games…