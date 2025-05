It was a disappointing evening at Finn Park as Finn Harps lost 2-0 to Treaty United in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

One early goal and one late goal for the away side decided the contest as the Limerick outfit struck in the 6th minute and then again in the 88th minute to take all three points.

After the game, Harps boss Kevin McHugh spoke to Diarmuid Doherty and said conceding so early was a real set-back…