Water conservation order to come into effect for Milford Regional Public Water Supply

Uisce Éireann has confirmed that a Water Conservation Order, commonly referred to as a hosepipe ban, will be in place for Milford Regional Public Water Supply in Co Donegal, from midnight, Tuesday, 6 May, 2025 for a period of six weeks. The order only applies to customers supplied by the public water supply in Milford, Kerrykeel, Ramelton, and not the rest of the county.

The Water Conservation Order has been issued in a bid to safeguard water supplies for essential purposes. Advertisements will appear in national papers today, 2 May, 2025, in line with statutory requirements outlining the prohibition of the use of garden hoses and other non-essential uses of water.

The implementation of this Order follows a long period of dry weather combined with a large increase in demand, as a result of which water supplies at Lough Colmcille, the area’s water source, have come under severe stress.

The water levels at Lough Colmcille (which supplies water to the Milford area) are lower than previously recorded at this time of year and it is expected, based on the typical trend for this time of year, that water levels will now start to decrease for the summer period. It is considered that significant levels of rainfall over a prolonged period of time are required for this source to recover.

Since September 2024, rainfall in Donegal has been below average when compared to historical rainfall records. There was only 67% (487mm) of rain at the weather station in Malin Head, Donegal between September 2024 and March 2025 compared to historical records for Malin Head (724mm). Met Éireann is forecasting a further spell of dry, warm weather in early May and there is indication that an average amount of rain is forecast later in May. However, it is not likely that this predicted rainfall amount would be sufficient to put Lough Colmcille in a notably better position as we move into the early summer period when they would historically experience an increased drop in levels from drier/warmer weather.

It is essential that a Water Conservation Order is introduced now on the Milford Regional Public Water Supply to reduce the potential of restrictions and outages over the coming weeks and months.

Damien O’Sullivan of Uisce Éireann, said: “Uisce Éireann’s top priority is to protect our water supply for use in homes, businesses and essential services. The local community will have noticed that water levels in Lough Colmcille remain lower than usual for this time of year. This is due to significantly reduced rainfall over the past six months, combined with a noticeable increase in water demand in Milford over the past couple of years as a result of growth in the area. While it may often feel like Ireland gets plenty of rain, the data shows we’ve experienced an unseasonably warm and dry autumn and winter. As a result, the Lough Colmcille has not had its usual seasonal recharge, and we are heading into the summer months with lower-than-average water levels. In response, we have increased our efforts in leakage detection, pipe repair, and overall network management. As demand continues to outstrip supply in Milford and with further dry weather predicted, we have taken the extra step of implementing a Water Conservation Order to safeguard local water supplies.

“It is very clear from Uisce Éireann’s data that warm weather creates a surge in demand for water. Such weather makes the use of hoses more likely for gardening, leisure and other purposes. However, using a hosepipe for one hour is the equivalent of the daily water usage of an average family and this is generally a non-essential use of water.

“The introduction of this Order follows a series of measures that Uisce Éireann has put in place to safeguard supplies over recent months. We have taken a number of steps to reduce demand and supplement Milford from nearby supplies to allow for Lough Colmcille to replenish. Due to this, there has been a 40% reduction in abstraction from Lough Colmcille since last October. We have also deployed extra resources to finding and fixing critical leaks in the water network and conducted a public information campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of water conservation year-round. We will continue to analyse water consumption levels while the Water Conservation Order is in place. It is essential that our water supply is protected to reduce the potential of restrictions and outages over the coming weeks and months.

“During this time we are supporting and advising our commercial water users on water conservation, and encouraging them to continue their efforts to avoid unnecessary use.

“There are lots of helpful tips for conserving water on our website but the key messages are to leave the hose and the pressure washer in the shed; reuse household water for the garden; and take shorter showers. We are calling on everyone to play their part so we can maintain supplies into the autumn,” Damien added.

The Conservation Order prohibits the use of garden hosepipes and other non-essential uses of water by domestic users and commercial premises for non-commercial activities, for example watering gardens attached to a business premises.

To help people learn more about saving water Uisce Éireann has developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator so they can work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more. The calculator is available on our conservation section where you can also find lots of useful water saving tips.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Uisce Éireann 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie.