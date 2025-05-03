Man in critical condition following Derry collision

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Dungiven.

The incident occurred shortly before 3:00 pm yesterday afternoon, when a motorcyclist collided with a van in the Legavallon Road area.

Emergency services attended the scene and a man was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.

The PSNI are asking anyone who was travelling in the area to review dash-cam footage or any other relevant footage they may have captured and call them on 101 with any information.