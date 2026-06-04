Public asked for views on new Derry-London air service

A public survey has been opened seeking the views of the public on developing a new Derry to London Public Service Obligation air service.

This is to replace the current service, which has been in operation since 2017.

Expected to begin on 1 April 2027, Derry City and Strabane District Council is encouraging the public, businesses, and stakeholders to have their say on the future of air connectivity between the two cities.

This consultation aims to shape key aspects of the service, including routes, frequency, scheduling, and pricing.

The survey is currently open and will close on 24 June, and submissions must be made through the council’s consultation platform.

The new Public Service Contract is due to be in place for four years and is jointly funded by the UK Government and the Northern Ireland Executive.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Grace Uí Niallais has also encouraged participation in the survey, saying that ‘maintaining strong connectivity to London is critical to supporting economic growth, creating opportunities and ensuring that the North West remains competitive and accessible.’