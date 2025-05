The annual North-West 10K will take place this bank holiday Monday the 5th of May at 11am.

In-person registrations are open today Saturday the 3rd, and tomorrow Sunday the 4th from 3-6pm at Letterkenny Community Centre.

Those who have already registered online are encouraged to come along and collect t-shirts and numbers to avoid queuing and delays on Monday morning.

Race organiser Brendan “Herbie” McDaid joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Saturday Sport to discuss the event…