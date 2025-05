An 80-year-old fisherman has been found safe and well after going missing in County Galway overnight.

The Coast Guard responded to reports of the missing man at around 11 o’clock last night, after he failed to return from a fishing trip on Lough Corrib.

The man sheltered in his boat overnight after it suffered engine problems and ran aground.

Kevin Whitney, Head of Operations with the Coast Guard, says preparation for heading out on the water is key: