Cricket: North-West Premier League back with a bang

It was an exciting start to the new season in the North-West Premier League, with plenty of big scores, dominant bowling, and early statements of intent across both sections.

In Section One, Coleraine got their campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Strabane. After bowling out Strabane for just 65, Coleraine chased it down with ease, finishing on 68 for 3.

Brigade laid down a marker with a commanding performance away to Eglinton. Batting first, Brigade reached an impressive 296 for 8. In reply, Eglinton were bowled out for 147, giving Brigade a big opening day win.

Ardmore also enjoyed a strong start, racking up 259 before getting Bready out for just 111 to seal a 148-run win.

Elsewhere, Donemana’s clash with Newbuildings proved to be a high-scoring affair. Donemana posted 324 for 7 and, despite a spirited chase, Newbuildings came up short on 274 to give Donemana a 50-run victory.

In Section Two, St. Johnston picked up a solid win over Burndennett. Chasing a target of 111, St Johnston got home with four wickets to spare, finishing on 112 for 6.

Glendermott ran out winners in a low-scoring encounter with Killyclooney. After posting 116, Glendermott’s bowlers took control, dismissing Killyclooney for just 79.

Finally, Fox Lodge impressed with both bat and ball against Bonds Glen. They set the tone with 278 for 9, before bowling out Bonds Glen for 134 to claim a comprehensive win.

Plenty of early talking points in the North-West Premier League this weekend an no doubt an exciting season ahead.

