Donegal Gaeltacht Championship Semi-Finals: The story so far with Daire Bonner

It’s semi-final day in the Donegal Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta being hosted by Ardara.

In the early game, Fanad Gaels were defeated by Naomh Conaill in the first of the junior semi-finals on a score-line of 1-17 t0 1-13.

The opponents for Naomh Conaill in tomorrow’s junior final will be St. Nauls as they overcame hosts Ardara 5-7 to 1-15 in the other semi-final.

We already know one of the finalists in the senior competition as Termon defeated Naomh Conaill in the first semi-final earlier this afternoon – that game finished 4-15 to 1-12 in favour of the Burn Road side.

The final will see Termon take on the winner of Ardara’s clash with St. Michaels in this evening’s other semi-final.

With the action about to begin in that game (17:30), here’s Daire Bonner with a re-cap of how the day has gone so far…