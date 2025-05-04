Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Frustration among Letterkenny businesses after lack of consultation from Gardaí during protests

Meanwhile, businesses in Letterkenny have expressed frustration after the Main Street remained closed for hours during the protests yesterday.

President of the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce Jimmy Stafford, says retailers were told on Friday there would be no parking but were not told that there would be no traffic allowed from 10am the next morning.

He says, had members known, they would have shut for the day or made alternative arrangements.

Mr Stafford added that the issue does not lie with the Gardaí nor the protestors but with the communication regarding the road closures….

 

