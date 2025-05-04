Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Over 60% of public disagree with Government plans to appoint a ‘housing tsar’

Just over 60 per cent of the public disagree with the government’s plan to appoint a ‘housing tsar’.

While almost half think the salary for such a position should be between 100 thousand and 200 thousand euro – according to an Ireland Thinks poll in today’s Sunday Independent.

88 per cent of respondents said the role – which is intended to oversee an acceleration in home-building – should be publicly advertised.

The Housing Minister is reportedly pressing ahead with the idea, with the head of the Land Development Agency among the names being considered.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

house housing home
News

Over 60% of public disagree with Government plans to appoint a ‘housing tsar’

4 May 2025
EI-ICR,_Sikorsky_S92,_Irish_Coast_Guard,_Callsign__RESCUE_115_
News, Audio

80-year-old fisherman rescued after going missing in Galway

4 May 2025
IMG20250503130731
News, Audio, Top Stories

Frustration among Letterkenny businesses after lack of consultation from Gardaí during protests

4 May 2025
harris and martin
News, Top Stories

Simon Harris and Micheal Martin take hit in latest opinion poll

4 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

house housing home
News

Over 60% of public disagree with Government plans to appoint a ‘housing tsar’

4 May 2025
EI-ICR,_Sikorsky_S92,_Irish_Coast_Guard,_Callsign__RESCUE_115_
News, Audio

80-year-old fisherman rescued after going missing in Galway

4 May 2025
IMG20250503130731
News, Audio, Top Stories

Frustration among Letterkenny businesses after lack of consultation from Gardaí during protests

4 May 2025
harris and martin
News, Top Stories

Simon Harris and Micheal Martin take hit in latest opinion poll

4 May 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Police investigating fire at residential property in Derry

4 May 2025
475834447_1076702647817132_618900041986132637_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Widespread shock following fire in Doagh Famine Village

4 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube