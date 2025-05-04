Over 60% of public disagree with Government plans to appoint a ‘housing tsar’

Just over 60 per cent of the public disagree with the government’s plan to appoint a ‘housing tsar’.

While almost half think the salary for such a position should be between 100 thousand and 200 thousand euro – according to an Ireland Thinks poll in today’s Sunday Independent.

88 per cent of respondents said the role – which is intended to oversee an acceleration in home-building – should be publicly advertised.

The Housing Minister is reportedly pressing ahead with the idea, with the head of the Land Development Agency among the names being considered.