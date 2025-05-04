Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police investigating fire at residential property in Derry

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a fire at residential premises in Derry in the early hours of yesterday morning.

No one was injured during the incident.

Shortly after 3.05am, a fire at a house in the Gweebara Park area was reported and emergency services attended the scene.

At this time, it is believed that a man approached the property and poured some form of accelerant onto the front porch and front door before setting it alight and then making off on foot.

He was described as wearing a dark-coloured hooded top, with the hood up and his face covered, and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Damage was caused to both the internal and external front door areas of the house.

One woman, who was in the property at the time, was not physically injured, but has been left shaken by the ordeal.

This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101 .

