Rallying: Four-in-a-row for Devine in Killarney

Reigning Donegal International Rally Champions Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan have won the Rally Of The Lakes for a fourth time in a row in Killarney this evening.

The pair, who were driving their Skoda Fabia Rally 2, finished 14 seconds ahead of Meirion Evans and Noel O’Sullivan in their Toyota Yaris Rally 2.

Matt Edwards and David Moynihan were third, a further 4.3 seconds behind the winners, in their Hyundai i20.

A Donegal father and son duo finished in 5th and 6th spot overall.

Declan Boyle managed to edge ahead of his son Michael to finish one place ahead of him.

Just behind them in 8th position was Kevin Eves as he had a good rally in his Ford Fiesta.

Joseph Kelly took a fantastic victory in the RC4 Category – he finished ahead of fellow Donegal driver Kyle McBride who ended up 2nd in that category after running into trouble on Day 1.

Letterkenny’s Shane Quinn took the win in the RC3 Category as he led from early on and held steady to take the victory.

Ryan McHugh made his first appearance in the RC2 Category and went well in his Ford Fiesta – he finished 12th overall.

The results are listed below: