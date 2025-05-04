Simon Harris and Micheal Martin take hit in latest opinion poll

Both Simon Harris and Micheál Martin have taken a hit in the latest opinion poll.

The coalition leaders have dropped three points each, according to an Ireland Thinks poll in the Sunday Independent.

The Fianna Fáil leader sits at 46 per cent, while his Fine Gael counterpart is back on 40 per cent.

In a further blow for Simon Harris, just a quarter of respondents support him staying on as Fine Gael leader – with 27 per cent favouring Paschal Donohoe instead.

Support for both Labour’s Ivana Bacik and Mary Lou McDonald of Sinn Féin has risen by two points, to 37 and 36 per cent respectively.